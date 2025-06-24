Deebo Samuel has pressure in first year with Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent.
Samuel, 29, is four years removed from being an All-Pro receiver, but he still has some gas left in the tank.
ESPN insider John Keim looked into Samuel's role within the team and how important it is for him to perform on a high level in 2025.
Samuel eyes big year with Commanders
"Samuel, whom the Commanders consider a valuable chess piece because of his ability to play receiver or run the ball, has missed a combined eight games the past three years. Since finishing with 1,770 yards from scrimmage in 2021, he has surpassed 870 yards only once," Keim wrote.
"But he fits into what Washington likes to do. He excels on screens and the Commanders have added athleticism to their line this season, which should help open holes in space. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw 52 screen passes, sixth most in the NFL. Samuel also is adept at breaking tackles on short passes. Daniels attempted 26% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage (12th most in the NFL)."
The Commanders traded for Samuel in hopes that he would be a big target for Daniels opposite Terry McLaurin in the offense.
Samuel only has one year left to prove himself, but he did have the opportunity to negotiate an extension, yet he declined.
That gives Samuel flexibility to join another team in 2026, but if things go the way he wants it to, he will have the Commanders paying him more than what they would have been willing to spend this offseason.
