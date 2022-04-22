Skip to main content

Ex Washington QB Dwayne Haskins To Have 3 Funerals This Weekend

The former Washington quarterback was killed in an auto accident earlier this month.

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins was apart of several communities throughout his life, and each of them will be able to celebrate his life this weekend.

Haskins was tragically killed in a car accident two weeks ago in South Florida. He was 24 years old.

Today, Haskins' wife Kalabrya held a ceremony in Pittsburgh. Several of his Ohio State Buckeyes teammates and coaches as well as his Steelers community were in attendance.

Haskins' parents were not in attendance at his Pittsburgh funeral because they had not met Kalabrya and they did not want this to be the first meeting.

Instead, Haskins' parents will host two separate funerals, one in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, where Haskins grew up, and the other in Potomac, Md. Sunday evening, where Haskins went to high school.

It's unknown if any of his Washington teammates will be in attendance for either ceremony, though there is a likelier chance for teammates to attend the Potomac funeral, as it is just 40 minutes away from the team's facility in Ashburn, Va.

Before entering the NFL, Haskins played three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes and was the team's starting quarterback in 2018. During that season, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft and was expected to be the team's starting quarterback of the future.

His primary target at Ohio State was Terry McLaurin, who became his NFL teammate when Washington drafted him in the third round of the same draft.

Unfortunately for Haskins, his career didn't pan out and was cut by the team just before the end of the 2020 season.

Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after his departure from Washington and was a backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this past season.

He was expected to compete for reps alongside Rudolph and newly-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this offseason and was training with Steelers skill players down in South Florida during the offseason, but a tragic accident has cut his football career and life way too short.

