Dyami Brown Continues to Impress For Commanders

The Washington Commanders' success can be pointed towards Dyami Brown.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have needed a wide receiver other than Terry McLaurin to step up, and Dyami Brown has filled that role.

Brown has led the Commanders in receiving yards in each of Washington's first two playoff wins, giving the team another boost on the offensive side of the ball.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke to why Brown has seen success in the postseason.

"Because the catch and runs are good, don't get me wrong, yards are yards however you get them. But the ability to stretch the field adds a whole other element to what we do. And so, yeah, we're all pumped to see him make these strides and improvements and it makes everybody else better too, knowing that if they're going to put a double on one side every option's available," Quinn said of Brown.

Brown had just 30 catches for 308 yards and a touchdown this season for the Commanders, but now he has 11 grabs for 187 yards and a score during two playoff games.

The Commanders will need Brown to continue his hot streak when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

JEREMY BRENER

