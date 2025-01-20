Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: 'Best Rookie Season of All-Time'?
The Washington Commanders are one of just five teams to be led to the Conference Championship by a rookie quarterback, and none of them have done it quite like Jayden Daniels has.
Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, threw for 3,568 yards while rushing for 891 yards in his rookie season for the Commanders, leading them to a 12-5 record during the regular season.
Daniels' success has parlayed into the postseason, where he has led the Commanders to a pair of road wins en route to the NFC Championship.
His two playoff wins match another young quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who offered his praise and support to Daniels.
"In my opinion he's had the best rookie year of all-time," Stroud said h/t NFL insider Jordan Schultz. "I don't root for many other teams, but I'm rooting for my boy. I'm rooting for the Commanders."
Stroud and Daniels have known each other for years being from southern California, and both have followed similar paths to get to the NFL.
Stroud's playoff run came to an end this weekend after his Houston Texans lost to the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, so now he can fully pledge his support to Daniels.
Daniels and the Commanders will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels 2014 Tweet Predicted His Rise To Commanders Stardom
• Commanders' Coach Dan Quinn Favorite for PFWA Coach of the Year?
• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Lions Divisional Round
• Another Rookie Was Hitting His Stride During Commanders' Win Over Lions