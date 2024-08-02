Washington Commanders Notebook: First Signs of Training Camp Strain on Day 8
ASHBURN, Va -- The Washington Commanders put on the pads for a second-straight day on the hottest day of training camp so far and we got our first signs of patience wearing thin.
Thus far the Commanders have been extremely disciplined this training camp when it comes to in-fighting as the summer days get hotter, the practices get longer, and the contact intensifies.
But on Friday, tight end Zach Ertz and safety Percy Butler broke the seal, and we got our first sign of Washington needing the joint practices against the New York Jets to arrive sooner rather than later.
ERTZ AND BUTLER
The play itself was fairly tame. Quarterback Jayden Daniels targeted receiver Dyami Brown in the middle of the field, the ball was a little behind, and cornerback James Pierre was able to prevent the pass from being caught.
That part didn't draw much attention. The activity afterwards, however, did.
Once the play was over, instead of going back to their huddles or sidelines veteran tight end Zach Ertz and safety Percy Butler went facemask to facemask and had to be seperated by teammates like cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.
We're not sure what led to the conflict - a pushing match, not a fight - but it's the first sign of cracks in the foundation and no surprise it came on the hottest day of camp near the end of two very physical practices.
The best way to get that aggression and stress out is physically, and both of the teammates will need to hold off a little while longer before unleashing it on the New York Jets.
EYE ON THE TIGER: DAY 8
Speaking of Daniels, the rookie quarterback completed 63 percent of his passes in team drills on Friday.
More importantly though, they all came with the first team for the second day in a row.
Now, we all know Daniels will eventually be named the true starting quarterback of the Commanders. Even head coach Dan Qunn admitted earlier this camp it's not a secret.
But it's starting to look like that inevitable day may be growing closer by the practice.
PLAY OF THE DAY
There were plenty of plays made on Friday that could be considered as candidates for today's award, but we're giving it to Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. and his run through the left side A-Gap that went for about 40 yards before he decided to go down on his own to preserve the ball and give his team the opportunity to run more clock in a four-minute offense scenario with a small lead near the end of the game.
Robinson's big run drew cheers from the crowd in attendance, celebrations from Daniels, and unhappy coaching from defensive line coach Darryl Tapp whose angst appeared to be aimed at third-year defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis.
Commanders won't be happy to see the defense giving up runs like that if it happens in the regular season, but they'd love to see the offense ripping off big gains. Especially at the end of games where Robinson needs to smartly go down to keep the clock running as they inch closer to a regular season win.
