Washington Commanders OL Reflects on College Relationships with New Teammates
The Washington Commanders revamped their offensive line this offseason, signing a few veterans from other teams.
Among those players was Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz, who is reuniting with his former Wisconsin Badgers teammate Michael Deiter.
"Shoot, we played for four years together in Madison in college," Biadasz said. "So, just knowing where he's at, but also again, we're coming from different backgrounds, and he's been on two other football teams too other than this one in the league. But also, just knowing the chemistry of how blocking schemes, that's definitely an advantage for sure. But at the same time, it’s obviously different in each and every place you go to. And we want to do it the commander way of, whether it's blocking in pass pro or run game or play extra pass, whatever that is. But the chemistry for brotherhood for sure.”
READ MORE: Best Quotes from Day 8 of Commanders Training Camp
The Commanders also added one of Biadasz's rivals in college in Illinois alum Nick Allegretti, who has won three Super Bowls since his college days with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"We definitely have talked about the rivalry that we had in college and stuff like that," Biadasz said. "It's like how we said before, the chemistry in the room, we're always talking, we're always building, but we're having fun doing it for sure.”
Regardless of what uniform they wore during their college days, they are now wearing burgundy and gold for the Commanders now and they are ready to start winning together in the NFL.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
•Washington Commanders Notebook: First Signs of Training Camp Strain on Day 8
•Catching Up With Washington Commanders Coach Ryan Kerrigan
•Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Poised', Says Veteran RB