Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Poised', Says Veteran RB

Jayden Daniels continues to impress his Washington Commanders teammates.

Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders have a number of veterans on the offensive side of the ball, but they are being led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

While it can be intimidating to come into your first training camp, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. believes Daniels is doing a great job through the first week.

“He’s just being where his feet at," Robinson said. "He's poised, he's a hard worker, he comes to work every day, just looking to take that next step and improve, and he's done that every single day. He's come in here, he's gotten better. So, we expect him to continue to take those steps leading into week one and I'm very excited for him going to his rookie season.”

Daniels has a ton of expectations coming into the season from outside the organization, but those inside the building just want to see him progress, however that looks like. There is no right or wrong way to get better. They just want to see him grow into what they know he can become.

The more time passes, the more comfortable Daniels becomes and the more respect he gains from his veteran teammates.

