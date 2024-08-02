Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Poised', Says Veteran RB
The Washington Commanders have a number of veterans on the offensive side of the ball, but they are being led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
While it can be intimidating to come into your first training camp, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. believes Daniels is doing a great job through the first week.
“He’s just being where his feet at," Robinson said. "He's poised, he's a hard worker, he comes to work every day, just looking to take that next step and improve, and he's done that every single day. He's come in here, he's gotten better. So, we expect him to continue to take those steps leading into week one and I'm very excited for him going to his rookie season.”
READ MORE: Commanders Notebook: Brandon Coleman Dominates Lineman 1-on-1 Drills
Daniels has a ton of expectations coming into the season from outside the organization, but those inside the building just want to see him progress, however that looks like. There is no right or wrong way to get better. They just want to see him grow into what they know he can become.
The more time passes, the more comfortable Daniels becomes and the more respect he gains from his veteran teammates.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
•Washington Commanders Announce Series of Roster Moves
•Former Washington RB Antonio Gibson Comments on 'Struggling Organization'
•Dallas Cowboys CB Remains Free Agent; Should Washington Commanders Sign?
•Washington Commanders RBs: 'Crazy One-Two Combination', Says WR