Experts make a bold prediction about Commanders' QB
Jayden Daniels hasn’t taken a regular-season snap in Year 2 yet, but fantasy football experts are already betting big on the Washington Commanders’ young star.
Fantasy ON SI analysts Matt Brandon and Shawn Childs recently released their fantasy quarterback rankings for the 2025 season, and sitting at the very top of the list? None other than Daniels.
It’s a huge nod for the Commanders star heading into just his second NFL season, but the praise is rooted in more than just hype.
“Jayden Daniels brings an electric skill set to Washington’s offense,” Brandon and Childs said. “If the offensive line holds up, he could deliver a Lamar-like breakout in Year 2.”
Daniels, who flashed elite dual-threat potential during his rookie campaign in Washington, is projected by the SI duo to potentially eclipse 5,000 total yards and 40 touchdowns in 2025.
In their words, Daniels is a “fantasy cheat code in the making.”
While Daniels’ speed and athleticism are already well known, Childs and Brandon emphasized that Daniels has potential to make noise this year.
“Daniels can scorch defenses with his legs or his arm,” Brandon and Childs said. “He has the tools to be a fantasy football MVP this year.”
History suggests that second-year quarterbacks with elite tools and improved weapons often make huge jumps. Daniels fits that mold perfectly and Brandon and Childs are all in.
“He’s got the system, the talent, and now the pieces around him to explode this season,” they said.
Commanders fans already believe they have their franchise QB. Now, the fantasy football world is catching up.
