Can Jayden Daniels answer the biggest question at Commanders Training Camp?
The Washington Commanders got training camp started on Wednesday, and while receiver Terry McLaurin wasn't present to begin the festivities, there were plenty of others available to watch and observe.
Outside linebacker Von Miller made his in-person debut with the Commanders, and receiver Deebo Samuel took the mantle as No. 1 target while McLaurin is holding out.
While there will be plenty of questions to answer about the Washington newcomers, there's a returning player that Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick has a big training camp question about.
"Is Jayden Daniels really "the guy," Kadlick asks in his column of questions for all 32 NFL teams entering training camp this season.
"Jayden Daniels did just about everything he could as a rookie: 12-5 record, Offensive Rookie of the Year award, NFC Championship Game appearance. The question now is simple: Can he repeat his successes?
"The easy answer is yes. Executives across the NFL have already dubbed Daniels as the fifth-best quarterback in the sport—a high bar as he enters just his second season—and the addition of Deebo Samuel to the wide receiver room should only help him improve in Year 2. But seeing is believing. The floor is yours, JD5."
Daniels is coming off arguably the most impressive rookie season the NFL has ever seen from a quarterback, and this year the coaches are expecting him to not just drive the offense, but own it.
Early returns from OTAs and mandatory minicamp were positive, and heading into training camp there's plenty of momentum moving in a positive direction for Daniels, even without McLaurin.
Because of it, all signs point to Daniels not only answering any questions remaining about his abilities, but silencing them once and for all.
