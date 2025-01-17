Five Questions Ahead of Commanders vs. Lions
The Washington Commanders are back in the Divisional Round for the first time in 19 years as they are taking on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
To learn more about the Lions' current state of affairs, we spoke with Detroit Lions On SI contributor Christian Booher.
What’s different about this Lions team compared to last year?
The Lions have had to deal with a rash of injuries throughout the year this year, which has strengthened their resolve. Detroit’s defense in particular has been decimated by the injury bug, which has necessitated several additions to help fill out the defensive line and linebacker positions. Without Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill, the Lions have been operating without two of their defensive stars. This has been tough at times, but also has made them stronger as they prepare for the postseason.
What’s the one reason why the Lions would lose against the Commanders?
The biggest way things could go south for the Lions is if they don’t put pressure on Jayden Daniels. The rookie quarterback has the ability to be dynamic on the ground and create big plays with his arm, so the Lions need to pressure him and make him uncomfortable. In particular, if Daniels is able to extend drives with scrambles on third downs, the Lions could be in trouble. Making Daniels uncomfortable and keeping him in the pocket is important.
How much will David Montgomery play given his rush to return from injury and Jahmyr Gibbs’ performance in Week 18?
It’s hard to say at this exact point how much Montgomery will be involved. On one hand, I could see him taking back over his usual role as he said he doesn’t expect to have any precautions in his return. However, the other element of this is that Jahmyr Gibbs has been stellar throughout the three games Montgomery missed. With the Lions normally opting to ride the hot hand, I wouldn’t be surprised if Gibbs is the lead back and Montgomery helps out situationally. His presence alone will give the team a boost, and he’ll find ways to contribute throughout the game.
What’s one thing people should know about the Lions that cannot be found in a box score?
It’s all about culture. Everyone in the Lions’ team facility has a singular focus in mind, and that’s to win a Super Bowl. To this point, they’ve embodied the message that Dan Campbell has spent about not looking too far into the future and focusing on the next opponent. With an entire organization completely bought in on what the front office and coaching staff have built, the Lions have reached a level of cohesion is hard to find within the NFL.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I think that the offenses will show out in what should be a fantastic game on Saturday night. I think Washington can score with the Lions, and as a result punts could be at a premium. It will come down to whatever defense gets enough stops, and I think it’s the Lions thanks to a late interception by Kerby Joseph. The Lions win a high-scoring thriller in which Jayden Daniels leaves no doubt about his status as one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.