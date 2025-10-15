Commander Country

Former Commanders offensive starter announces retirement

After a decade in the NFL, former Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr. retires, reflecting on faith, family, and a loss that changed his life forever.

Joanne Coley

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After ten seasons, former Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr. has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, closing out a long career.

In an emotional message, the former Commanders said his “heart left the game a long time ago,” revealing that his decision was connected to a tragedy he and his wife suffered.

In 2023, Charles and his wife, Jennifer, lost their fourth daughter, Paitynn. "On October 14, 2023, my wife Jennifer and I experienced the most unimaginable heartbreak. We lost our precious daughter, Paitynn—our fourth baby girl,” he wrote.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72)
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“That day changed everything for me,” Leno wrote. It changed the way I see life, the way I carry myself, and most of all, it changed what matters most to me.”

Drafted in 2014, Leno was a seventh-round draft pick by the Bears, playing his first seven years in Chicago, starting in at least 16 games, five times throughout those years.

Leno joined Washington in 2021 and played three seasons before suffering a calf injury in 2023 and ultimately being released from the team in March 2024.

Washington Football Team offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72)
Washington Football Team offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

In his post, Leno credited faith and family as the cornerstone of his journey. “Without God, none of this; my career, my family, my healing, would be possible,” he wrote. “Through every high and low, His presence has carried me.”

He also thanked his wife Jennifer, his family and friends for their support, and his teammates and coaches for the brotherhood they shared. To the fans, he added, “Thank you for every cheer, every moment, every bit of love. You made this journey unforgettable.”

Leno played 13 games for the Commanders and he finished his career with 102 games under his belt for Chicago and 47 for Washington.

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

