Former Commanders offensive starter announces retirement
After ten seasons, former Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr. has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, closing out a long career.
In an emotional message, the former Commanders said his “heart left the game a long time ago,” revealing that his decision was connected to a tragedy he and his wife suffered.
In 2023, Charles and his wife, Jennifer, lost their fourth daughter, Paitynn. "On October 14, 2023, my wife Jennifer and I experienced the most unimaginable heartbreak. We lost our precious daughter, Paitynn—our fourth baby girl,” he wrote.
“That day changed everything for me,” Leno wrote. It changed the way I see life, the way I carry myself, and most of all, it changed what matters most to me.”
Drafted in 2014, Leno was a seventh-round draft pick by the Bears, playing his first seven years in Chicago, starting in at least 16 games, five times throughout those years.
Leno joined Washington in 2021 and played three seasons before suffering a calf injury in 2023 and ultimately being released from the team in March 2024.
In his post, Leno credited faith and family as the cornerstone of his journey. “Without God, none of this; my career, my family, my healing, would be possible,” he wrote. “Through every high and low, His presence has carried me.”
He also thanked his wife Jennifer, his family and friends for their support, and his teammates and coaches for the brotherhood they shared. To the fans, he added, “Thank you for every cheer, every moment, every bit of love. You made this journey unforgettable.”
Leno played 13 games for the Commanders and he finished his career with 102 games under his belt for Chicago and 47 for Washington.
