Commanders fumble away loss in Monday Night Football game vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders are disappointed after fumbling away a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6 on Monday Night Football.
The Commanders had a lead throughout the entire fourth quarter, but a costly fumble on 3rd-and-1 from second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels gave the Bears the ball back with about three minutes to go. From there, the Bears drove down the field to set up kicker Jake Moody for a 38-yard field goal as time expired.
READ MORE: Commanders star Daron Payne makes massive special teams play vs. Bears
Commanders turnovers prove costly
The Commanders committed three turnovers tonight. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a fumble, while Daniels had the aforementioned fumble and an interception inside the red zone.
All three turnovers proved costly for the Commanders, who are now 3-3 on the season. Outside of the turnovers, Daniels performed well with 211 passing yards and three touchdowns.
The Commanders had a chance to take a tie for first place in the NFC East with a win, but the loss puts them a game back of the Philadelphia Eagles, who have lost two games in a row. The Commanders have yet to win consecutive games this season, so they are going to need to figure out how to fix their mistakes in practice this week.
The Commanders will dust themselves off as they return to action in Week 7 as they travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
READ MORE: Commanders OC points out two special qualities in Deebo Samuel
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Where does Commanders' Jayden Daniels land in the latest NFL QB ranking?
• Commanders star Deebo Samuel reacts after former 49ers teammate suffers brutal injury
• Commanders face a Bears defense that has one glaring weakness
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just did something only two NFL legends ever have