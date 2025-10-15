Commanders pursuing $14 million veteran wide receiver
The Washington Commanders aren't off to the start they anticipated after all the offseason moves to improve on their NFC Championship appearance a season ago.
After losing to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, the Commanders currently sit at .500, second in the NFC East, and outside of the playoff conversation as the 12th seed in the NFC.
A large reason behind the slip in play has been the inconsistency on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been without a few of his starting skill players for much of the season, with Austin Ekeler suffering a season-ending injury, Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown each missing time with injuries, and Daniels himself missing time with a knee injury.
With the production lacking on that side of the ball, the Commanders are looking to add something to the roster that could provide a spark, bringing in veteran wide receiver Treylon Burks for a visit.
Commanders look to add to WR room
Burks hasn't seen the most success early in his career. Since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans 18th overall in 2022 out of Arkansas, Burks has only compiled 53 receptions for 699 yards and one touchdown. Coming out of Arkansas, Burks was heralded for his big-play capabilities and physicality, but he has yet to be able to showcase that in the NFL.
Poor quarterback play on top of a torn ACL in 2024 and a broken collarbone in training camp this season has prevented Burks from seeing his potential early in his career. The Titans waived Burks with an injury designation following his fractured collarbone, and he has been on the search for a team since.
Burks, who is now cleared to return to the football field, could be a solid addition to the Commanders' wide receiver core, which is reeling right now. Washington had to call up two practice squad receivers last week, and their leading receiver against Chicago was Chris Moore, as the Bears held Deebo Samuel in check to the tune of just 15 yards on four receptions.
The Commanders need more from their outside playmakers, and while the return of McLaurin and Brown being on the horizon is a positive, it never hurts to add a player like Burks to help with depth, since we can clearly see that if they are lacking in this area, the offense just won't quite click.
