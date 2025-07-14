Commander Country

Commanders' starter delivers powerful statement on Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz speaks ahead of 2025 season.

Joanne Coley

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) with quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Zach Ertz and Jayden Daniels combo last season seemed unstoppable for anyone facing the Washington Commanders, creating some memorable moments. And Ertz believes he and Daniels can do it again this season.

In an interview with Chiefs Wire's Ed Easton Jr., Ertz offered strong praise for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, calling him "one of the best quarterbacks in this league."

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed with the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season before Daniels was even in the picture. What initially drew Ertz to Washington was offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who he knew well from his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

So, with his trust in Kingsbury, Ertz took a leap of faith in the new regime under first-year head coach Dan Quinn.

"I signed here before we even really knew. I signed before there was a quarterback on the roster, before Marcus [Mariota] was even on the team," Ertz said. "I didn't know about Coach Quinn, but I heard a lot of amazing things. I knew Kliff very well and trusted those two guys.

"I wanted to share my experience in Arizona. The year prior was extremely difficult without Kliff, so I just wanted to give back to people who truly believed in me again and wanted to see me at my best," he continued.

That leap of faith paid off and far exceeded even Ertz's expectations.

"Whatever happened with the quarterback situation would happen, and needless to say, it far surpassed all expectations," he said. "Marcus, in my opinion, is not a backup quarterback in this league, and Jayden is one of the best quarterbacks in this league, in my opinion."

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Washington went on to draft Jayden Daniels in 2024, and he quickly took the league by storm as a rookie. Daniels earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and led the team to the NFC Championship, joining a short list of quarterbacks ever to do so. Ertz played a big part in that run, finishing the season with 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

As the Commanders gear up for training camp, Ertz believes his connection with Daniels has only grown stronger.

"I'm excited to be back with him," Ertz said. "I think we've taken another step this offseason between the two of us in terms of tight end-quarterback connection. But at the end of the day, nothing that happened last year matters now. It's about proving it every day."

Ertz also appreciates that Daniels doesn't shy away from hard work.

"It's about what kind of team we're going to be, what type of offense we'll run, what sort of resiliency we'll have," Ertz said. "That's the exciting part about football. It all starts anew every year."

With training camp around the corner, Ertz's confidence in Daniels and the team suggests he expects the franchise to make another deep playoff run.

JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

