Commanders' starter delivers powerful statement on Jayden Daniels

The Zach Ertz and Jayden Daniels combo last season seemed unstoppable for anyone facing the Washington Commanders, creating some memorable moments. And Ertz believes he and Daniels can do it again this season.
In an interview with Chiefs Wire's Ed Easton Jr., Ertz offered strong praise for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, calling him "one of the best quarterbacks in this league."
Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed with the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season before Daniels was even in the picture. What initially drew Ertz to Washington was offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who he knew well from his time with the Arizona Cardinals.
So, with his trust in Kingsbury, Ertz took a leap of faith in the new regime under first-year head coach Dan Quinn.
"I signed here before we even really knew. I signed before there was a quarterback on the roster, before Marcus [Mariota] was even on the team," Ertz said. "I didn't know about Coach Quinn, but I heard a lot of amazing things. I knew Kliff very well and trusted those two guys.
"I wanted to share my experience in Arizona. The year prior was extremely difficult without Kliff, so I just wanted to give back to people who truly believed in me again and wanted to see me at my best," he continued.
That leap of faith paid off and far exceeded even Ertz's expectations.
"Whatever happened with the quarterback situation would happen, and needless to say, it far surpassed all expectations," he said. "Marcus, in my opinion, is not a backup quarterback in this league, and Jayden is one of the best quarterbacks in this league, in my opinion."
Washington went on to draft Jayden Daniels in 2024, and he quickly took the league by storm as a rookie. Daniels earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and led the team to the NFC Championship, joining a short list of quarterbacks ever to do so. Ertz played a big part in that run, finishing the season with 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.
As the Commanders gear up for training camp, Ertz believes his connection with Daniels has only grown stronger.
"I'm excited to be back with him," Ertz said. "I think we've taken another step this offseason between the two of us in terms of tight end-quarterback connection. But at the end of the day, nothing that happened last year matters now. It's about proving it every day."
Ertz also appreciates that Daniels doesn't shy away from hard work.
"It's about what kind of team we're going to be, what type of offense we'll run, what sort of resiliency we'll have," Ertz said. "That's the exciting part about football. It all starts anew every year."
With training camp around the corner, Ertz's confidence in Daniels and the team suggests he expects the franchise to make another deep playoff run.
