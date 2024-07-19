Washington Commanders Place Rookie DT Jer'Zhan Newton on NFI List: Details
The Washington Commanders are set to begin training camp next week, but they will be doing so without one of their top rookies.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are placing second-round rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton on the Non-Football Injury list after he underwent foot surgery in the offseason.
READ MORE: 'Matter of Time' Before NFL Adopts New 18-Game Regular Season
Newton, who turns 22 next month, spent four years at the University of Illinois, slowly becoming one of the better defensive tackles in the country. He recorded 52 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his final season with the Illini and earned some buzz as a potential first-round selection. However, he slid into the early part of the second round, where the Commanders swooped in and picked him with the No. 36 overall selection.
With Newton down to start training camp, the Commanders will have Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, Phidarian Mathis and John Ridgeway III as the team's top defensive tackles.
Commanders training camp is set to begin for rookies on Sunday while veterans report on Thursday.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders President Jason Wright to Leave After '24 Season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Bears' Montez Sweat 'Angry' After Trade From Washington Commanders
• Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Unranked in ESPN Poll