Former Cowboys WR among 6 Commanders cuts as roster shrinks
The Washington Commanders are getting their roster down from 90 players to 53 and they are starting today by cutting six of their own.
The Commanders have cut wide receiver Michael Gallup, cornerback Essang Bassey, offensive lineman Nick Harris, offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, defensive tackle Norell Pollard and wide receiver Braylon Sanders.
Gallup is the most notable cut of the bunch as he used to play for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-23.
Gallup entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and caught for over 1,000 yards in his second year in the league. Once CeeDee Lamb arrived in 2020, Gallup's role shrunk for the Cowboys offense.
A torn ACL suffered in 2021 ended his season prematurely, forcing him to injured reserve. He came back in 2022 and 2023, but he wasn't the same player as he was before.
In 2024, Gallup signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he retired before the start of training camp. He attempted a comeback with the Commanders this summer, but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
It remains to be seen if Gallup will have another chance in the NFL, but time will tell as the league makes hundreds of transactions over the next several days.
With Gallup gone, the Commanders have Ja'Corey Brooks, Noah Brown, River Cracraft, Jacoby Jones, Jaylin Lane, Tay Martin, Luke McCaffrey, Terry McLaurin, Chris Moore, K.J. Osborn and Deebo Samuel as part of their wide receiver room. Now that McLaurin is signed on for the next three years, the Commanders are expected to cut four to six more receivers to get down to five or six wideouts.
The Commanders now have 83 players left on the squad, meaning they will have to make at least 30 more moves before finalizing their team's 53-man roster.
