Commander Country

Commanders finally get Terry McLaurin signed but the big question is how much

After a tense offseason standoff, the Washington Commanders have locked up their star wide receiver for the foreseeable future, solidifying their offense.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

There hasn't been much to stress about when it comes to the Washington Commanders over the past year or so.

They shocked the world by making it to the NFC Championship game in 2024 behind first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and are looking for more here in 2025.

However, that stress-free period came to a screeching halt this offseason with Terry McLaurin holding out of minicamp in search of a contract extension.

Tensions have been high over the whole ordeal, with McLaurin calling the whole process "frustrating". However, cooler heads have prevailed as the sides have agreed on 3 3-year, $96 million dollar deal to keep Scary Terry in the Nation's capital.

Scary Terry Signs, Seals, Delivers for D.C.

There was a moment when the impasse seemed like it wouldn't pass. This led to the media running rampant with a flux of trade rumors as they tried to nail down landing spots for one of the most underrated and consistent players in the league.

Now that he is locked in for the foreseeable future, Daniels and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have to be grinning from ear to ear.

Terry McLauri
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Keeping McLaurin is a huge move for the Commanders. If they had not gotten a deal done and traded him, the expected offense would have taken a huge blow.

With McLaurin now back in the fold, the Commanders can focus on fine-tuning the offense with their new additions, Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, as they pave a way to become one of the NFL's Super Bowl contenders.

READ MORE: Commanders' biggest rival just got put on blast by a former player

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Brian Robinson Jr. trade sent a clear message to Commanders roster

• Commanders grade revealed for Brian Robinson Jr. trade

• Commanders are seeing the right kind of progress from Luke McCaffrey

• This position group is becoming the brain of the Commanders defense

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News