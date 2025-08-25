Commanders finally get Terry McLaurin signed but the big question is how much
There hasn't been much to stress about when it comes to the Washington Commanders over the past year or so.
They shocked the world by making it to the NFC Championship game in 2024 behind first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and are looking for more here in 2025.
However, that stress-free period came to a screeching halt this offseason with Terry McLaurin holding out of minicamp in search of a contract extension.
Tensions have been high over the whole ordeal, with McLaurin calling the whole process "frustrating". However, cooler heads have prevailed as the sides have agreed on 3 3-year, $96 million dollar deal to keep Scary Terry in the Nation's capital.
Scary Terry Signs, Seals, Delivers for D.C.
There was a moment when the impasse seemed like it wouldn't pass. This led to the media running rampant with a flux of trade rumors as they tried to nail down landing spots for one of the most underrated and consistent players in the league.
Now that he is locked in for the foreseeable future, Daniels and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have to be grinning from ear to ear.
Keeping McLaurin is a huge move for the Commanders. If they had not gotten a deal done and traded him, the expected offense would have taken a huge blow.
With McLaurin now back in the fold, the Commanders can focus on fine-tuning the offense with their new additions, Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, as they pave a way to become one of the NFL's Super Bowl contenders.
