Former Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is back on the market and the Washington Commanders might be his next stop.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Bourne is set to visit the Commanders on Tuesday after meeting with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.
The wideout recently requested his release from the New England Patriots, and with that granted, he’s now searching for the right fit on a new team.
What Bourne Brings to Washington
For the Commanders, Bourne represents an intriguing option to add to the wide receiver room. His best season came in 2021 with the Patriots when he hauled in 55 receptions for 800 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last season was a step back as he was limited to 12 games with nine starts while recovering from a Torn ACL he suffered in 2023. He ended with just 305 yards and 1 touchdown on 28 catches.
While battling foot injuries this preseason,the encouraging news is that Bourne recently posted a workout video on YouTube showing he’s moving well and said his foot feels great heading into his next opportunity.
Bourne has also been through high-level competition before. He spent the first four years of his career with the 49ers, where he played alongside their newest acquisition Deebo Samuel and was part of their 2020 Super Bowl run. That connection could help in Washington since he’d be reuniting a key piece of the Commanders offense. If signed, Bourne would slot in behind the projected starting trio of Terry McLaurin, Samuel, and Noah Brown, while likely battling rookie Jaylin Lane for the fourth receiver spot.
Why This Visit Matters for Commanders
Depth has been a priority for Washington this offseason, and the wide receiver position is no different. While McLaurin and Samuel form a strong duo, injuries can shift a season quickly, so adding a proven veteran like Bourne would make sense. He brings size, reliable hands, and playoff experience, something that would be valuable in a supporting role.
There’s also the competition factor. Bourne pushing Lane in training camp would only sharpen both players, and the Commanders could end up with a more complete rotation. Plus, his familiarity with Samuel could make the transition smoother if he lands in Washington.
At the end of the day, Bourne’s visit is am opportunity for the team if he proves he’s fully healthy, Washington could have another steady veteran option ready to make an impact in 2025.
