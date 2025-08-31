Commander Country

Former Patriots WR visiting Commanders could be a steal

The Washington Commanders could bring in a former New England Patriots wide receiver for depth purposes.

Darius Hayes

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne works out on the opening day of New England Patriots training camp on July 23, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne works out on the opening day of New England Patriots training camp on July 23, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. / Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is back on the market and the Washington Commanders might be his next stop. 

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Bourne is set to visit the Commanders on Tuesday after meeting with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. 

The wideout recently requested his release from the New England Patriots, and with that granted, he’s now searching for the right fit on a new team.

READ MORE: Only 1 of 29 NFL analysts is picking Commanders to win NFC East

What Bourne Brings to Washington

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) with wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19)
Jan 11, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates with wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter in a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

For the Commanders, Bourne represents an intriguing option to add to the wide receiver room. His best season came in 2021 with the Patriots when he hauled in 55 receptions for 800 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last season was a step back as he was limited to 12 games with nine starts while recovering from a Torn ACL he suffered in 2023. He ended with just 305 yards and 1 touchdown on 28 catches.

While battling foot injuries this preseason,the encouraging news is that Bourne recently posted a workout video on YouTube showing he’s moving well and said his foot feels great heading into his next opportunity.

Bourne has also been through high-level competition before. He spent the first four years of his career with the 49ers, where he played alongside their newest acquisition Deebo Samuel and was part of their 2020 Super Bowl run. That connection could help in Washington since he’d be reuniting a key piece of the Commanders offense. If signed, Bourne would slot in behind the projected starting trio of Terry McLaurin, Samuel, and Noah Brown, while likely battling rookie Jaylin Lane for the fourth receiver spot.

Why This Visit Matters for Commanders

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84)
Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Depth has been a priority for Washington this offseason, and the wide receiver position is no different. While McLaurin and Samuel form a strong duo, injuries can shift a season quickly, so adding a proven veteran like Bourne would make sense. He brings size, reliable hands, and playoff experience, something that would be valuable in a supporting role.

There’s also the competition factor. Bourne pushing Lane in training camp would only sharpen both players, and the Commanders could end up with a more complete rotation. Plus, his familiarity with Samuel could make the transition smoother if he lands in Washington.

At the end of the day, Bourne’s visit is am opportunity for the team if he proves he’s fully healthy, Washington could have another steady veteran option ready to make an impact in 2025.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels has confident message for Commanders fans about star WR

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Deebo Samuel’s reaction to Terry McLaurin’s new deal is what Commanders fans love to see

• The moment Commanders knew Jayden Daniels was different

• Commanders 53-man roster offers some surprises

• Commanders tried to sign former Cowboys star but bizarre reason stopped it

Published
Darius Hayes
DARIUS HAYES

Darius Hayes is a writer and contributor for 2 On SI sites, where he covers multiple teams as well as the Atlanta Braves. His work reflects his passion for sports, especially as a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. Hayes grew up in Trenton, N.J., and now resides in Atlanta, Ga. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and his Master’s in Communications from Georgia State University. In addition to journalism, Hayes serves in the Georgia Army National Guard. He can be followed on Twitter @dariushayes55.

Home/News