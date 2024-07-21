Former Commanders Quarterback Starting 'For Now' With New England Patriots
We seem to remember a brief time period when former Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett was thought to potentially be the next starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.
As a third round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, eight seasons before he'd join the Commanders for one, Brissett was traded after his rookie season to the Indianapolis Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett who had been a first round pick the year prior.
Brissett got to start two games in his rookie season and won a Super Bowl sitting behind the great Tom Brady once he returned from a suspension that year, but the road between there and his signing with Washington in 2023 was less than successful as that first season was.
Now, Brissett is back where it all started, and is projected to be the Patriots starting quarterback until rookie Drake Maye is ready to take over the controls.
While many expect that to be sooner rather than later, Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports says Brissett could still help shape how the 2024 NFL season turns out.
READ MORE: DE Dorance Armstrong 'Less Than Ideal' as Washington Commanders No. 1 EDGE Rusher
"While much of the attention is on No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, Brissett was appointed the starter "for now," (by) executive VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf," Pereles says. "Maye possesses outstanding physical gifts, but may need time to adjust to the NFL. Brissett can provide that, perhaps better than people realize. Brissett was very effective as the Browns' starter in 2022 before Deshaun Watson returned and played well -- albeit in an tiny sample size -- last year with the Commanders. Over the past two seasons, Brissett has a higher expected points added per dropback than Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson."
READ MORE: Washington Commanders 'Could Jump-Start' Rebuild By Trading for 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Dallas Cowboys Turned Washington Commanders Center 'Could Shape 2024 Season'
• Where Does Commanders Receiver Terry McLaurin Rate His Game the Lowest?
• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Will 'Be The Starter Sooner Than Later'
• Washington WR Terry McLaurin Ramping Up D.C. Community Impact Efforts