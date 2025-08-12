Former Washington Commanders running back signs with Kansas City Chiefs
A former member of the Washington Commanders is leaving the nation's capital to join another Super Bowl contender.
"The Chiefs signed running back Michael Wiley prior to practice this morning," Chiefs senior team reporter Matt McMullen tweeted. "Wiley, who spent last season on the Commanders’ practice squad, played his college ball at Arizona from 2019-23."
Wiley, 24, attended high school in Houston, Tx. before heading to the Pac-12 to play with the Arizona Wildcats for his collegiate career.
Wiley played five seasons at Arizona where he slowly emerged into a strong contributor. In his junior season in 2022, Wiley ran for 771 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Wildcats. It was his fourth season in college, but due to the COVID-19 pandmic giving athletes an additional year if they were in school in 2020, Wiley returned in 2023 for a fifth campaign.
Wiley took a backseat as Jonah Coleman and D.J. Williams saw more touches, but he was able to catch on with Washington as an undrafted free agent.
Wiley was with the Commanders during training camp last season, but he was cut ahead of the 53-man roster finalization. He signed with the Commanders practice squad, but was never asked to come up to the roster for any games during the season despite injuries to Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler.
Now, Wiley hopes to catch on with the Chiefs, who have Isaiah Pacheco, Elijah Mitchell, Kareem Hunt, Carson Steele and rookies Brashard Smith and Elijah Young in the backfield.
It won't be easy for Wiley to crack Kansas City's 53-man roster with training camp already under way, but he will look to make the most of the opportunity in his second year in the NFL.
The Commanders are visiting the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for Week 8's edition of Monday Night Football on Oct. 27.
