Commanders legend says Washington is closing gap on Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Washington Commanders might have gotten knocked out of last year’s NFC Championship Game in pretty convincing fashion, but if you ask franchise legend London Fletcher, that score doesn’t tell the whole story.
The Commanders were right there talent-wise, Fletcher says, and the gap between them and the NFC’s top team is a lot smaller than people think.
During an appearance on the Jim Rome Show, Fletcher gave his thoughts on the NFC Championship game and how he looks at Washington going forward.
“We’ve Closed the Gap”
Fletcher spent seven seasons in burgundy and gold, so he knows what a competitive Washington team looks like. Watching last year’s run, he saw a roster that could hang with anybody.
"I think from a personnel standpoint they definitely closed the gap. I know the score of the NFC Championship game was kind of lopsided but it kinda got away from us with some turnovers," he said.
That’s a big statement, especially coming from a guy who played in plenty of big games himself. Fletcher believes Washington’s offseason only made them stronger, filling holes and adding depth that will matter in the postseason. If anything, he thinks the Commanders walked into that NFC title game prepared, but a few critical mistakes changed everything.
Turnovers Made the Difference
You don’t have to look too hard at the box score to see what Fletcher’s talking about. The Commanders' defense came to play early in the game vs the Philadelphia Eagles. The game was pretty close and the Commanders were fighting, but then came the turnovers, the kind that swing momentum in a flash.
"Turnovers were really the difference in that ball game," Fletcher said, and it’s hard to argue. Once the Commanders started giving the ball away, the other team pounced.
A Score That Doesn’t Tell the Story
It’s easy for casual fans to glance at the final score of 55-23 and think one team was just miles better than the other. Fletcher’s not buying it.
"I think we're closer to them than the NFC Championship score indicated," he said. Between a maturing young quarterback, a strong core on offense, and Dan Quinn's new leadership, Fletcher is hoping that next time the game remains closer.
He’s looking at the actual plays, the matchups, and the stretches where Washington looked like it belonged on that stage. Fletcher believes the Commanders are built to make another deep playoff run. And if they see the NFC’s top dog again, they’ll be ready.
