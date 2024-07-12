Fred Smoot and London Fletcher Buzzing Over New Washington Commanders LB Frankie Luvu
Washington Commanders fans are excited to see new linebacker Frankie Luvu take the field for their favorite team this season, and they aren’t the only ones.
Each time a new set of eyes gets to look at Luvu on the Commanders practice field they come away impressed, including former players themselves.
On a recent episode of the Get Up podcast, an in-house Commanders show, former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot talked about a day when former defensive back Sean Springs came out to help observe and analyze practice and how Luvu jumped off the field in that session as well.
"He’s like a rolling ball with knives sticking out of it."- Fred Smoot on Commanders LB Frankie Luvu
“Not just the energy, not just the intensity, not just knowing where to be. He looked the part, he plays the part and I can’t wait to see him…being part of some organized chaos. He’s like a rolling ball with knives sticking out of it. I just can’t wait to see him go downhill.”
That’s quite the description, but an accurate one.
Washington legend, linebacker London Fletcher shared an encounter he had with another former franchise member, cornerback DeAngelo Hall.
“He said, ‘Fletch, you’re going to love him. You are absolutely going to love him. He is my type of player, he is our type of player.’ He really sets the tone,” Fletcher shared. “Just looking at the tape, him as a blitzer, he was their best pass rusher and best blitzer for the Panthers last year. And that’s one of the elements he brings to this defense. The physical intensity.”
Hall made his coaching debut with the Panthers last year and is returning in 2024 for his second season as an assistant defensive backs coach with the franchise. So he knows Luvu well from their time in Carolina.
During his three seasons with the Panthers Luvu racked up 14 sacks from an off-ball linebacker position and has 20 in his career counting the six he got in his first three seasons with the New York Jets.
Coming into the 2022 NFL Season Luvu had started a total of eight games in five years but started 14 in that one alone racking up seven sacks in the process.
In 2023 he notched another 5.5 sacks despite the struggles the Panthers had overall.
As an unrestricted free agent this offseason Luvu signed a three-year deal with Washington and is expected to be one of the main catalysts to rebuilding football in the DMV.
