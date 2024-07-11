Washington Commanders' Zach Ertz Listed 'Sleeper' Tight End in Fantasy Football
The Washington Commanders' offense will have a new look next season under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who could prove to be a star under center. The franchise has been stuck in mediocrity, and the offense has been a driving reason for such.
With weapons like wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, tight end Zach Ertz and running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. -- Daniels could see a strong rookie season. He could even be a solid pick as a fantasy football quarterback.
Who else in the Commanders' offense would be worth taking on a fantasy football squad? Pro Football Focus took a look at "sleeper" picks for the tight end position. Ertz represented Washington, making the list of sleeper picks.
"Ertz once belonged in the conversation among the best fantasy tight ends. From 2015-2019, he consistently gained at least 70 receptions for 800 receiving yards. After a down 2020, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 season, where he finished as a top-12 fantasy tight end in fantasy points per game in both 2021 and 2022," PFF wrote.
The success after being traded to the Cardinals is a good sign for the Commanders -- those two strong seasons came under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, coincidentally his offensive coordinator with Washington. After spending last season injured and playing a partial season, Ertz might have the opportunity to bounce back and put another strong season together.
"There is a lot working against Ertz considering that he's 33 years old, his recent injury history, and the fact that Washington drafted a potential replacement in Ben Sinnott in the second round. It’s hard to imagine anyone with this low of an ADP to be a top-six fantasy tight end, but there is a path for Ertz to get there. He just needs to stay healthy, hold off Sinnott and Father Time for a season, and play as well as he did the last time Kingsbury was calling plays for him," Pro Football Focus continued.
Giving Sinnott one season to learn behind and play alongside Ertz seems to be an ideal situation, so don't count on the veteran tight end to be benched for a rookie. He could be given one last opportunity to prove himself and his ability to compete at a high level as the Commanders continue to get younger and rebuild.
Ertz could be in for a bounce-back season and could be a solid addition as depth or even a sleeper pick as a starter in any given fantasy football league.
