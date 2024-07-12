Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels Claims ESPY Award to Close LSU Tigers Career
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is looking to add some NFL hardware to his trophy case very soon.
However, before he could get fully focused on his NFL journey he had one more stop to make in celebrating a great collegiate career that led him to being the No. 2 overall pick by the Commanders in the first place.
And what better way for the new face of Washington football to close out his LSU Tigers career than by taking away the ESPY Award for Best Male Collegiate Athlete?
To win the award Daniels had to beat out Purdue basketball star (and current Memphis Grizzlies prospect) Zach Edey, Clemson soccer player Ousmane Sylla, and Notre Dame lacrosse standout Pat Kavanaugh.
Prior to this Daniels won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate player of the 2023 NCAAF season, so it’s no surprise the best player from the most popular sport in this country went on to win such a prestigious award from ESPN’s annual awards show.
Daniels wasn’t alone representing LSU as gymnasts Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant and basketball player Flau’jae Johnson were all part of the festivities as well.
In NFL categories Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home best player and best athlete in a male sport while Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens won the Best Play Award for a play where the quarterback caught his own pass against the Chiefs. The award was presented to Jackson by Daniels, Dunne, and New Orleans native rapper Lil’ Wayne.
Daniels will hope to take home some of those NFL awards in the future, starting with the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.
