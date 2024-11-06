Here's What Number Marshon Lattimore Will Wear For The Commanders
The newest addition to the Washington Commanders defensive back room has his new jersey and he showed it off for the world to see on Twitter.
While it might be some new threads and new colors for Marshon Lattimore as he makes the move from the New Orleans Saints to the Commanders, it won't be a new jersey number. Lattimore has worn 23 for his entire career, dating back to his days with the Saints, and it doesn’t appear that will change now.
Lattimore will be just the 28th player in Commanders history to wear the No. 23 on his jersey, with the most recent being backup Running back Chris Rodriguez, who is currently on the active roster with the team during the 2024 season.
Notable players who have worn the No.23 with the Washington Commanders include defensive back DeAngelo Hall, whole played from 2008-2017. His playmaking abilities made him a fan favorite. Fred Smoot, also wore 23 and was known for his personality and tenacity in the secondary.
As Marshon Lattimore now takes on No. 23, he joins a line of impactful cornerbacks who have represented the number in Washington’s secondary in team history.
Acquiring Lattimore was a major move for the Commanders, who sent multiple draft picks and a player to the Saints to bolster their secondary. With his arrival, Washington gains a proven defensive leader whose physical play and ball skills are expected to make an immediate impact. Fans are hopeful that, Lattimore’s presence will elevate the defense and bring consistency to a secondary that has needed a strong anchor.
