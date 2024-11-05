'Real Contender' ... Commanders Battle With Chiefs For 4-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Trade
The Washington Commanders are one of the most shocking teams in the 2024 season, and it's for good reason. Through nine games, they hold a 7-2 record and lead the NFC East. One thing they've learned heading into trade deadline day is that they are legit.
The arrival of head coach Dan Quinn and first-year quarterback Jayden Daniels has helped spark a culture change within the franchise, and they look the best they have in years. Currently leading the NFC East, there is no need for the club to let their foot off the gas.
Trade deadline day is a prime time for NFL teams to improve their rosters to ensure they can contend for a Super Bowl in the back half of the season and in the playoffs. The Commanders should certainly be a buyer.
One name to keep an eye on during deadline day is Marshon Lattimore -- a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the New Orleans Saints. Washington should be among a handful of suitors, one of of which being the Kansas City Chiefs.
"The Commanders have emerged as a real contender for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore," CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported. "The Chiefs have had interest in the former Pro Bowl corner as well. Still 4 hours to go before the deadline.
Offensively, the Commanders could have benefitted from a wide receiver addition, though the market for that position has dried up with as many moves have been made in that regard. An addition to the secondary could go a long, long way for their defense, though.
The Chiefs are in the hunt for a third straight Super Bowl win, while the Commanders are fresh off a four-win season. Washington should be in heavy pursuit of the talented defensive back to bolster their defense and go all in on their current core which is showing positive play thus far.
