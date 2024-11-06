Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Stay Top 5 After Giants Win

The Washington Commanders are still high in the NFL power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) plays defense on Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) plays defense on Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are continuing to ride high after their 27-22 win against the New York Giants in Week 9.

The win keeps the Commanders in the conversation among the best teams in the NFL with a 7-2 record.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr agrees, placing the Commanders at No. 5 in his latest power rankings.

"The first big test for Commanders GM Adam Peters has arrived," Orr writes. "We’ve approached the trade deadline and his head coach, Dan Quinn, has succeeded in creating immaculate vibes. The question now becomes how do you try and enhance them, if at all? The Commanders obviouslyneed stuff—they need starters in their secondary, depth in their receiving corps, help at the offensive line. But will they compromise the long-term plan for an accelerated start that no one saw coming?"

The only teams that ranked higher than the Commanders were the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. The Commanders were fourth last week, but their drop to fifth is largely due to the Ravens moving up after their blowout win against the Denver Broncos.

The Commanders will look to remain in the conversation among the top teams after their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Continue to Stand at the Top of the NFC East Division

• Commanders HC Tough Love Approach to Brian Robinson's Recovery

• Commanders Acquire Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Before Trade Deadline

• 'Real Contender' ... Commanders Battle With Chiefs For 4-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Trade

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News