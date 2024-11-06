NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Stay Top 5 After Giants Win
The Washington Commanders are continuing to ride high after their 27-22 win against the New York Giants in Week 9.
The win keeps the Commanders in the conversation among the best teams in the NFL with a 7-2 record.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr agrees, placing the Commanders at No. 5 in his latest power rankings.
"The first big test for Commanders GM Adam Peters has arrived," Orr writes. "We’ve approached the trade deadline and his head coach, Dan Quinn, has succeeded in creating immaculate vibes. The question now becomes how do you try and enhance them, if at all? The Commanders obviouslyneed stuff—they need starters in their secondary, depth in their receiving corps, help at the offensive line. But will they compromise the long-term plan for an accelerated start that no one saw coming?"
The only teams that ranked higher than the Commanders were the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. The Commanders were fourth last week, but their drop to fifth is largely due to the Ravens moving up after their blowout win against the Denver Broncos.
The Commanders will look to remain in the conversation among the top teams after their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
