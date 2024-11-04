Commanders Continue to Stand at the Top of the NFC East Division
East Rutherford, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders are in first place in the NFC East, and have been since Week 2 of the season.
When we first wrote about that fact back in Week 2 - following the Commanders' first win over the New York Giants - there was a little less 'oomph' behind it.
After all, it was just Week 2, and the lead was due to a divisional win for Washington and the fact it was the only team with an NFC East win at that point. Today, however, even with four divisional games still to be played, there's a bit more meaning behind that placement. Here's how the entire NFC East stacks up after nine weeks of play.
No. 1 - Washington Commanders, 7-2
A five point win over the Giants for the second time gave the Commanders their first sweep of the division rival since 2021. Along with that, quarterback Jayden Daniels became the first rookie quarterback to sweep New York in 50 years.
The Washington squad that faced the Giants in Week 2 is vastly different than the one we saw in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, something head coach Dan Quinn knew, and wanted his team to demonstrate on the field.
"What I told the team on, I don't know if it was Friday or Saturday, we need to demonstrate the improvement that we've made," Quinn said. "And I thought, I hope the team from Week 9 would knock the hell out of the team from Week 2 and (show) that demonstrated improvement. And we've got to prove that – that we have gotten better in a lot of areas. That improvement doesn't stop here. I said I'm hopeful two months from now, we'll look back and say, ‘The team two months from now can really line up against this team and go after them.’ And so, I think the relentless nature of improvement and going for it is a big deal."
Next Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
No. 2 - Philadelphia Eagles, 6-2
By the time the Jacksonville Jaguars scored their first points of Week 9 the Eagles had already tallied 22 of them.
Despite that fact, Philadelphia still won by just five points after being outscored 23-6 in the second half.
In the end, however, the Eagles held on to the lead and got their sixth win of the season, keeping pace with the Commanders for another week.
Next Opponent: at Dallas Cowboys (3-5)
No. 3 - Dallas Cowboys, 3-5
The Cowboys didn't just lose a game on Sunday, they lost quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb to injuries.
Neither looks to be a longterm deal, so that's good news we suppose - for them at least - but it's just two more steps backward for a team that has been stuck in reverse all year long.
Ironically enough, outside of the 'never root for Dallas' tradition, a win against the Eagles next week would actually benefit Washington.
Next Opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
No. 4 - New York Giants, 2-7
The Giants got swept by the Commanders, and may not be done getting swept into the bottom of the NFC East. It's going to be a long year for New York fans.
