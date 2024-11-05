Commander Country

Commanders Acquire Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Before Trade Deadline

The Washington Commanders are boosting their secondary by getting Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are making a big splash before the NFL Trade Deadline.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.

The Commanders are sending a third-round draft pick to the Saints in return. Washington acquired a third-round pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Jahan Dotson before the season began, so it's possible the team could have traded that selection to the Saints to get this deal done.

Here's a look at the full trade details:

In the deal, the Commanders are only on the book for a minimum deal as the Saints will pay the rest of the contract.

With Lattimore in the fold, the Commanders fill a need that the team has had for a while. Now, the defense has a true shutdown cornerback that will be able to defend opposing teams' top receivers.

Lattimore will have the chance to make his debut for the Commanders in Week 10 when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lattimore will face his former Saints team in Week 15 on Dec. 15 in New Orleans.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
