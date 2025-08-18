How to watch Bengals vs. Commanders preseason game: Time, TV & preview
The Washington Commanders are playing in their second preseason game as they host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's how you can get access to watching Bengals vs. Commanders to kick off the preseason:
Bengals vs. Commanders kickoff time
Northwest Stadium
Landover, Maryland
Monday, August 18, 8:00 P.M. EST
TV channel
The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game can also be streamed on the ESPN+ app with a subscription.
Radio
The game will be broadcast on the radio in the DMV on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM). Bram Weinstein will serve as the game's play-by-play announcer, while Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher will provide color commentary.
Bengals vs. Commanders preview
The Commanders won't be at full strength against the Bengals, but the team is expected to see the preseason debut of last year's No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels. The Bengals are also expected to play their starters for a few series.
Daniels sat out of the team's preseason opener against the New England Patriots, but he should get some playing time against the visiting Bengals.
“For him and a lot of the guys that are going to get some of their first playing time, I would say it's a little bit customized, but we'd like to see a few series and we're excited to see the guys," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.
"They're excited to get performing too, so we customized it a little bit and as a staff we'll visit some tonight and tomorrow, but no we're also excited to get the guys going. It's not going to be super long so I wouldn't like do like an extended popcorn break or something, but I'd be ready to be involved with it for sure.”
Quinn hopes the Commanders can get more prepared for the regular season, which begins on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the NFC East rival New York Giants.
