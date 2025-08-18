Commander Country

How to watch Bengals vs. Commanders preseason game: Time, TV & preview

The Washington Commanders are continuing the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas makes a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas makes a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are playing in their second preseason game as they host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's how you can get access to watching Bengals vs. Commanders to kick off the preseason:

Bengals vs. Commanders kickoff time

Northwest Stadium
Landover, Maryland
Monday, August 18, 8:00 P.M. EST

TV channel

The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game can also be streamed on the ESPN+ app with a subscription.

Radio

The game will be broadcast on the radio in the DMV on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM). Bram Weinstein will serve as the game's play-by-play announcer, while Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher will provide color commentary.

NFL analyst calls a Commanders star a fantasy 'smokescreen' to avoid

Bengals vs. Commanders preview

The Commanders won't be at full strength against the Bengals, but the team is expected to see the preseason debut of last year's No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels. The Bengals are also expected to play their starters for a few series.

Daniels sat out of the team's preseason opener against the New England Patriots, but he should get some playing time against the visiting Bengals.

“For him and a lot of the guys that are going to get some of their first playing time, I would say it's a little bit customized, but we'd like to see a few series and we're excited to see the guys," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.

"They're excited to get performing too, so we customized it a little bit and as a staff we'll visit some tonight and tomorrow, but no we're also excited to get the guys going. It's not going to be super long so I wouldn't like do like an extended popcorn break or something, but I'd be ready to be involved with it for sure.”

Quinn hopes the Commanders can get more prepared for the regular season, which begins on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the NFC East rival New York Giants.

The one thing holding back the Commanders' high-powered offense

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

