Commanders' Frankie Luvu could enjoy breakout season
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu could be due for a breakout 2025 campaign.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra thinks Luvu could make his first Pro Bowl appearance this season.
"Initially, I’d dismissed Luvu, assuming he’d already made a Pro Bowl at some point. I was wrong. Spending your years with the struggling Jets and Panthers -- never playing on a team with a winning record -- will keep you off of most people's radars," Patra wrote.
"The pest of a linebacker remains an underrated playmaker, even after he helped turn the Commanders around in Dan Quinn’s first season in D.C. Luvu is more than just the guy who kept jumping offsides against the tush push in the NFC Championship Game. He is a pigskin bloodhound, constantly around the ball, racking up sacks, tackles and pressures, annoying offensive linemen and ball-carriers alike with his tenacity and spirited play.
"He’s the type of player who, when he’s on your squad, you love to death. If he’s an opponent, you loathe him. From the standpoint of a neutral onlooker, he’s a joy to watch. I’d also love to see him play dodgeball in the Pro Bowl Games."
Luvu due for strong season
Luvu proved to be a strong signing for the Commanders last season in Adam Peters' first year as general manager. The 28-year-old recorded 99 tackles, eight sacks and an interception as he helped the Commanders reach the NFC Championship in the 2024 campaign.
Now going for his encore performance, Luvu will be tasked with being one of the best players on the unit once again.
If Luvu can build off of his strong showing in the 2024 season, the Commanders defense could surprise many in the upcoming season. The defense isn't viewed as the primary reason behind the team's success, but that could change if Luvu takes another step in the right direction.
