The Commanders' most improved position group is turning heads at camp

After an inconsistent 2024, one part of the Washington Commanders' defense is looking dominant, thanks to a healthy star and some playmaking rookies.

Joanne Coley

Aug 6, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) runs a route at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
With Marshon Lattimore finally healthy and a host of other cornerbacks making plays, the Commanders' secondary is flashing the talent and depth to be a formidable unit. It’s a shift that can change the team’s defense this year, as last season left them inconsistent and exposed to opposing offenses.

Lattimore is Back

The biggest difference for the veteran corner is his health and consistent presence on the field, allowing him to be the "really good press player" the team needs. Last season, Lattimore’s production on the field was limited due to injuries, missing five games because of a hamstring injury, including the first four games after being traded from the Saints.

“Well, he is out there, that's the first thing. Okay. He's consistently out there,” defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said about the shutdown corner.

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore
Young Guns Making Plays

The depth behind him is impressive, with rookie Trey Amos having “a good day every day” and Mikey Sainristil consistently getting his hands on the ball. The Commanders invested heavily in adding competition to the secondary this offseason, and it’s paying off with multiple players standing out.

“[CB Mike] Mikey [Sainristil] touches the ball every practice. [CB] Noah [Igbinoghene] touches the ball. He might not intercept it, but he's knocking it down.”

Amos, a 2025 NFL draft mid-round pick, has shown impressive ball skills, while Sainristil, who has a knack for being around the ball, has been nearly a daily highlight in training camp. Igbinoghene, entering his fifth NFL season, has brought a veteran presence that challenges passers with his man coverage.

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (
The Group as a Whole

Whitt expresses his satisfaction with the entire cornerback room’s performance so far in camp. The improvement is notable given last season’s struggles to generate takeaways and limit big plays. “I've been pleased with that group,” Whitt noted.

His praise reflects more than just individual growth, but the overall consistency of the group since the start of training camp.

The return of a healthy Lattimore, combined with the emergence of playmaking depth, has transformed Washington’s cornerback room into a potential strength of the defense. As the season draws closer, the challenge will be carrying that momentum onto the field against opposing offenses. If they can, it will have laid the foundation for them to be the most improved defensive unit in 2025.

JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

