The one thing holding back the Commanders' high-powered offense
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury isn’t sounding any alarms, but is preaching patience with his offense, admitting it remains a "work in progress" that can't fully gel until key starters at receiver and guard return from injury.
The Missing Pieces
At this stage of camp, Kingsbury says it’s hard to know what the offensive unit is. He is candid about the fact that they don't know their true identity with so many key players sidelined. “I don't think until we get some of these other pieces back, we're going to know exactly what we are,” Kingsbury said.
So, for now, the Commanders are looking at different backups, rotating in young new talent, and implementing new schemes without the very players they are designed around.
The Specific Problem
The issue is beyond replacing individual players; with projected starting guards out and two receivers sidelined, the offense can’t build the chemistry needed to gel on the field. The timing, trust, and rhythm between a quarterback and his targets are built in the offseason through repetition, but injuries have denied them this opportunity.
“When you don't have your kind of projected top two outside receivers, both of your projected inside pieces at guard, it's not going to really give you the chance to gel or really build that relationship until you get everybody else on the grass,” according to Kingsbury.
The Urgent Timeline
Time at training camp is precious, and as it begins to come to a close, Kingsbury acknowledges the need to get those players back on the field soon. “I think we're kind of at that point where we need to start getting those guys, when they're available out there and gelling and seeing where we are as an offense.”
Until then, the Commanders remain in limbo, pushing forward with no clear picture of how the offense will look once everyone is healthy.
The silver lining is that the injuries of key players have allowed other players to get valuable reps. The Commanders' offense is in a holding pattern, waiting for its key components to return before it can truly build its identity.
For now, the Commanders will have to wait and see what it becomes.
