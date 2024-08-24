Commander Country

How to Watch Patriots vs. Commanders: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds

The Washington Commanders will host the New England Patriots in their final preseason game of 2024.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders starters saw their first action last week albeit in a small dose. Despite having some of the starters see playing time it wasn't enough as the Commanders dropped their second-straight game of the preseason.

Luckily for them, they will now get the chance to return home to Landover after having their first two preseason games on the road and play in front of their fans — playing host to the visiting New England Patriots as the last game of the 2024 NFL preseason on Sunday night.

Kickoff Time

Commanders Field
Landover, Maryland
Sunday, August 25th, 8:00 PM EST

TV & Streaming Options

NBC/Peacock

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Betting Odds (via DraftKings)

Line: New England Patriots -4
Over/Under: 34

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

