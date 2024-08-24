How to Watch Patriots vs. Commanders: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
The Washington Commanders starters saw their first action last week albeit in a small dose. Despite having some of the starters see playing time it wasn't enough as the Commanders dropped their second-straight game of the preseason.
Luckily for them, they will now get the chance to return home to Landover after having their first two preseason games on the road and play in front of their fans — playing host to the visiting New England Patriots as the last game of the 2024 NFL preseason on Sunday night.
Kickoff Time
Commanders Field
Landover, Maryland
Sunday, August 25th, 8:00 PM EST
TV & Streaming Options
NBC/Peacock
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Line: New England Patriots -4
Over/Under: 34
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
