NFL Betting Odds: Commanders Favorite to Land Cowboys Star WR CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys and superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have still been unable to sign a new contract to keep the Oklahoma product in the DFW for years to come. The Washington Commanders should keep an eye on their division rivals for a multitude of reasons, but the availability of the wide receiver on the trade block is certainly one of them.
After posting 1,749 yards on 135 receptions and scoring 12 touchdowns, Lamb is looking for a massive payday, and the Commanders are top three in available cap space. He'd like north of $33 million AAV and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson received $35 million AAV. The price tag on the wide receiver will be hefty with the market being set, but the Commanders could equip rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels with an elite wide receiver duo.
According to Bookies, the Commanders have the top odds to land the Cowboys wide receiver, should the club decide to trade him if a contract extension isn't agreed to. Washington has +350 odds to land Lamb, and they're followed by the Arizona Cardinals, who have +400 odds to secure his services.
"The Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals rank Nos 3 and 2, respectively, in available 2025 cap space, each just north of $90 million," Bookies wrote. "The Commanders’ receivers aren’t their biggest concern, but Lamb would be an upgrade for new QB Jayden Daniels. The Cardinals could afford to add Lamb to line up opposite rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., giving Kyler Murray the best WR tandem he’s ever had."
The Commanders certainly make sense for Lamb, as he'd quickly elevate the team's ceiling while getting paid. Daniels having a wide receiver duo of Lamb and Terry McLaurin, with Jahan Dotson and Luke McCaffrey providing additional playmaking, a rookie breakout season similar to C.J. Stroud a year ago would become much more likely.
For a franchise who is accustomed to mediocrity on the offensive side of the ball, landing Lamb and having such a versatile offensive group would be a welcoming sight.
