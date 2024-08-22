Commanders Trade Jahan Dotson; 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Deal Coming?
The Washington Commanders have made waves around the league on Thursday by trading starting wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the deal, the Commanders also received a third-round pick and two sevenths for a fifth-rounder. They are now compiling a boatload of picks either to take players for themselves in 2025 or possibly make another trade.
On the west coast, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been heavily involved in trade talks throughout the league as the two sides are struggling to work on a long-term deal. While the Commanders were not in the lead on the Aiyuk sweepstakes, they may have picked up some assets in order to get in the race.
The connections between Aiyuk and the Commanders are there. New general manager Adam Peters helped draft Aiyuk in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons with the Niners front office. On top of that, Aiyuk caught passes in his senior season at Arizona State from freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is now the starter for the Commanders.
The two already have a built-in chemistry and there's reason to believe the spot Dotson cleared could be made for Aiyuk.
The Niners likely still want to negotiate with Aiyuk on a long-term deal, but if it comes to a trade, the Commanders may now have the resources and spot to make it happen.
