Washington Commanders' Dan Quinn Reveals Thoughts on Team's Competitive Nature
The Washington Commanders are looking to turn things around under their new roster and regime and they will get the chance to show their recent developments once the regular season gets underway on September 8th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team has put in the work this offseason with the hopes of turning a page on their recent lack of success and it has taken everyone from top to bottom for the Commanders to reach this point.
There is still plenty of time between now and the opening kickoff. Still, the Commanders have been putting in the extra work this offseason and training camp to put out the best product possible once games begin. According to head coach Dan Quinn, he has been extremely pleased with his team's competitiveness thus far into camp.
“I have and that's always been the goal, to make sure when decision-making time comes that you've done all the work you can to really put your best foot forward," Quinn said. "We wanted to make sure we were always demonstrating that, that's what we're going to be about this year, 10 years from now, and down the line. To say, coming here, this is what we stand for. And knowing that it's not for everybody, but for the ones that demonstrate that, and show that, or about that, then they're going to have an excellent chance to do well in this program.”
It starts here. Getting the team to buy into what you selling is one thing, but getting them to compete at the highest of levels is another and it seems as if Quinn and Company are squeezing every last ounce of that competitiveness and hard work out of their players.
With things seemingly on the uptick in Washington, Quinn and his team will have to maintain the levels of competitiveness, hard work, and commitment that have gotten them to this point and if all falls in line then the Commanders most definitely could be back in the conversation as a threat in the league.
