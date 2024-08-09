Commander Country

How to Watch Washington Commanders at New York Jets: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, & Odds

The Washington Commanders head to the Big Apple to face off against the New York Jets in Week 1 of the preseason.

Caleb Skinner

Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The new-look Washington Commanders are set to participate in their first preseason game under head coach Dan Quinn on Saturday when the team faces off against the New York Jets at noon ET.

Commanders fans and the rest of the NFL will get their first glimpses at No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels in this one, albeit for how long we don't know. Daniels was magnificent during his collegiate days at LSU and now will get a chance to prove that he was worth the pick and the guy to help lead the Commanders back into relevance.

The preseason will give the staff an idea of where the team is at thus far into into training camp while also allowing for those guys fighting for a roster spot to prove themselves.

Kickoff Time

MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Saturday, August 10th, 12:00 PM EST

TV & Streaming Options

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Betting Odds (via DraftKings)

Line: Washington Commanders -3
Over/Under: 34

