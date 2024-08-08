New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Excited For' New Washington Commanders Top Leaders
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders arrived in New Jersey for a joint practice against the New York Jets and a preseason game on Saturday.
For the two teams, it'll be the first time they get a look at their squads against a true opponents but outside of that, each organization finds itself in vastly different circumstances. While the Commanders are looking to get rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' career off on the right foot, the Jets are hoping future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy and deliver them some post-season success.
Ahead of welcoming Washington to his home, New York head coach Robert Saleh had some nice things to say about his upcoming opponents. Specifically, two men he knows quite well.
“I know they're excited about that quarterback too, so really excited for [head coach Dan Quinn] and Adam Peters, their GM," Saleh said. "They're going to get that franchise turned around."
Saleh spent time with Quinn and the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 when the now Commanders head coach was the team's defensive coordinator and Saleh was a defensive quality control coach.
The Jets coach has a deeper working relationship with Peters as the two spent time together with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2020 while Saleh was the defensive coordinator and the Washington GM was assistant GM to John Lynch.
