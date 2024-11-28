Jayden Daniels' Candid Statement on Commanders' Pressure to End Losing Streak
The Washington Commanders started their season out scorching hot. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels received some early-season MVP buzz. They've since run into a big roadblock. They've lost three straight games.
Two of the club's last three losses have come to NFC East opponents, too. That doesn't bode well for their chances to win the division championship. Still, they currently sit at the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a playoff bid being theirs for the taking.
For Daniels, is there any pressure to end their losing streak? How important is it for them to secure a victory this weekend?
“I mean, you just go out there and play football. Execute and you let the cards fall where they fall. It's just how we prepare and go out there, have fun and play loose and we'll live with the outcomes,” Daniels said.
At 7-5, there is plenty to be learned about the club. Are they a true playoff team this season? They'll determine that in the latter half of their schedule and how they respond to recent adversity will prove exactly that.
Given their 4-13 record in 2023, they've already made a huge leap this season. They're eager for more, though, as Dan Quinn is making a statement in his first season as the team's head coach. The clean staff is having a successful first year, and making sure the wheels don't keep falling off is crucial.
For Daniels, there is no pressure. Given he plays the most important position on the team, it's quite calming that there is no real pressure or urgency from him, and that he's going to go out there and play football while executing their gameplan.
