Jayden Daniels draft pick makes Commanders job easier

The Washington Commanders can focus on other areas of need now that Jayden Daniels is on the team.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) records a social media video while leaving the field after the Commanders' game against the Tennessee Titans at Northwest Stadium.
The Washington Commanders are in one of the best positions in the NFL out of any team after taking Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft.

NFL.com contributor Tom Blair named Daniels as the best Day 1 quarterback draft pick in the last five years.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass in the second quarter
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Commanders led 21-13 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders praised for drafting Daniels

"In some respects, drafting Daniels after the Bears took last year's consensus No. 1,, off the board was probably just as easy as drafting Burrow in 2020," Blair writes.

"Then again, Washington could have gone in a few different directions, with and other QBs still available, or taken a more conservative approach to building up the roster after years of futility. Instead, they jumped at the high-upside Daniels and supported him with an influx of free agent talent and a consistent, fearless coaching staff, which seems like a smart tack to take when picking a signal-caller in Round 1."

With Daniels in the fold, the Commanders likely won't have to draft a quarterback for a very long time.

