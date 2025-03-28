Stephen A. Smith calls out ESPN for firing former Commanders QB
Robert Griffin III, the former Washington Commanders quarterback turned ESPN analyst, recently had a challenging conversation with Stephen A. Smith on Outta Pocket with RGIII to address some lingering issues.
Griffin, who spent three seasons with the Commanders from 2012 to 2014, has received praise and criticism throughout his career. A major source of that criticism dates back to 2012 when sportswriter Rob Parker appeared on ESPN's First Take. Parker, then an ESPN employee, infamously called Griffin a "cornball brother" and questioned his Blackness.
Those comments have followed the former Washington quarterback ever since, giving a side-eye to his reputation. However, Griffin's recent criticism comes from his own remarks.
Griffin's comments surrounding the removal of a Jackie Robinson article from the United States Department of Defense's website — the article has since been restored on the website — rubbed some people the wrong way.
His argument that Robinson breaking the color barrier "in itself was not political" drew criticism from a few people, including ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, and further fueled the debate over the intersection of sports and politics.
"From one Black man to another, if you want to challenge my opinion on Jackie Robinson or how sports media operates, that's fair," Griffin said. "But when you spend two minutes on the point and eight minutes dragging my name through the mud, I disagree with that emphatically."
Despite the tension, Smith gave Griffin his flowers, calling him a "talent on the airwaves" and expressing surprise that other networks haven't tried to add them to their networks. Smith also made it clear that he never wanted Smith to leave the network.
Griffin was ultimately let go by ESPN last year, a move the network cited as a financial decision.
READ MORE: New Commanders' division rival planning on leading Giants on all fronts
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ blockbuster trade for $121 million star called ‘WTF’ move
• Analyst's favorite and least favorite Commanders move both on defense
• Commanders make some questionable picks in four-round mock NFL Draft
• Commanders should still be targeting $30+ million edge defender