New Commanders' division rival planning on leading Giants on all fronts
The Washington Commanders will be welcoming a new quarterback to the division this season after Russell Wilson signed with their rival New York Giants.
Appearing in front of the New York media for the first time, Wilson was his usual brand of motivated, which some take as more over-the-top than genuine. While the Commanders are taking a team approach to leading the team, it appears their new rival's approach will be just a little different.
Here is a little bit of what Wilson said in his introductory press conference as the unquestioned–at least in his mind–leader of a team hoping to catch and surpass Washington in 2025.
"I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day," Wilson said on the Zoom conference with media. "I think this team is looking for someone to lead them in every way, in terms of the process, offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought process and how we create a great winning culture, and how do we continue to establish that, and to really build on all the things we do well, and the things we continue to need to do."
Typically, those types of things are led by executives and head coaches, but in New York, their new one-year quarterback is apparently going to lead the charge–well–everywhere.
Wilson hasn't had much time to get to know all of his new teammates, of course, but that isn't going to stop him from showcasing his signature confidence that seems to come through regardless of the twists and turns his career continues to take.
"It's my 14th year to be able to lead an amazing group of men that really have big hopes and goals and dreams and desires, and we all share the same goal," Wilson said. "And so I think that's the best part of it is, I get to be around a lot of extremely talented guys."
That extremely talented group finished dead last in the NFC East Division in 2024, but with a little bit of luck and a rejuvinated Wilson at the controls, the Giants are hoping to ride up that ladder.
