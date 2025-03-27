Commanders’ blockbuster trade for $121 million star called ‘WTF’ move
The Washington Commanders stole the spotlight during the 2025 NFL free agency, making a couple of blockbuster trades with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans that delivered the franchise Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil.
The moves have Washington in a position to continue building on the success that first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered last season, leading the Commanders to an NFC Championship appearance.
But, while the Commander might be the beneficiary of adding a Pro Bowl left tackle to protect Daniels' blindside, NFL insiders are left wondering what exactly the Texans are planning. After all, Houston had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season and just gave away arguably their best piece upfront.
Washington and Houston's trade was listed as one of six "WTF moves" by Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport. That comes in large part because the Texans will now be forced to hit on the position in the draft or risk further pressure on quarterback C.J. Stroud.
"Trading C.J. Stroud's blindside protector Laremy Tunsil most assuredly qualifies as a WTF move," Davenport wrote. "Yes, the five-time Pro Bowler committed a whopping 19 penalties in 2024, but he was also one of the best pass-blocking tackles in the league, allowing just two sacks in over 1,000 snaps, per PFF."
"The Texans also added veteran guard Laken Tomlinson, but the Tunsil trade was a head-scratcher for a team with postseason aspirations," Davenport continued. "Now it's a case of hitting on a tackle early in the draft—or else."
Houston may still have a hole to fill but Washington strengthened its offense by pulling the trigger on Tunsil. It's clear that the Commanders are going all in to maximize the window they have while Daniels is still on his rookie deal.
Tunsil has two years remaining on a three-year/$75 million extension that he signed ahead of the 2023 season. According to Spotrac, he's made $121.1 million during his professional career.
The Commanders will be the third team that Tunsil has suited up for during his ten years in the NFL. He's a five-time Pro Bowler, including three consecutive selections from 2022-24.
