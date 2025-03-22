Analyst's favorite and least favorite Commanders move both on defense
The Washington Commanders have made a lot of moves, some that people like and others that folks like a little less–or flat-out dislike.
When the Commanders traded for receiver Deebo Samuel, some loved the idea of the versatile weapon playing in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense with quarterback Jayden Daniels. Others felt Samuel is clearly in a career decline and even the fifth-round pick sent to the San Francisco 49ers by general manager Adam Peters is too much.
Washington then traded for Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and even on the non-burgundy side of that transaction there was a mixed bag of reaction.
For Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, however, his choice for his favorite and least favorite free agency moves made by the Commanders is clear. And they both come from the same side of the ball.
CAMERON'S FAVORITE: RE-SIGNING LB BOBBY WAGNER
"Retaining Bobby Wagner to command of this defense was perhaps Washington’s most savvy move of the cycle," says Cameron. "At age 34, he posted the highest WAR value of any off-ball linebacker in the NFL in 2024 while clocking his third straight season of 91.0-plus PFF run-defense grades."
Wagner continued his impressive career-long streak of being available for his teams into double-digit game territory.
Starting 17 games in the regular season and all three playoff games for the Commanders, it is safe to say that even though the unit didn't finish as the top in the NFL in 2024, the defense wouldn't have been near as good without him as it was with him.
In fact, on several occasions, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. shared with us that offenses moved so fast that Wagner had to call the plays on the field in real-time instead of waiting for the coach's guidance. That is a true quarterback of the defense and an absolutely critical member of the team returning in 2025.
CAMERON'S LEAST FAVORITE: DL JAVON KINLAW
"Despite posting the highest PFF overall grade of his career (56.1), Kinlaw has an extensive track record of subpar play across his NFL tenure," Cameron says. "Now, he stands as one of the 20 highest-paid defensive tackles in the league despite having never earned a 60.0 PFF overall grade in any of his five seasons."
There's a bit of a leap of faith being taken by general manager Adam Peters with this one, but it isn't as big as some might think when looking at Kinlaw's contract paying an average of $15 million per year over the next three seasons.
According to Spotrac, Kinlaw will count for $7.5 million against the cap this year, and should the team decide to move on from him in the 2026 offseason, a post-June 1st release would actually save the team $700k against next year's cap. If the Commanders were to hold onto Kinlaw past June 1st and carry his $18.4 million 2026 cap figure into the new league year and then trade him after that, they'd clear north of $12 million.
If they find a trade partner before June 1st, the team would save $6.4 million.
So, when you look at the fine details, if he isn't worth the $18 million price tag in 2026, then the team simply doesn't have to keep it on the books. Meanwhile, they get the opportunity to bring in a guy Peters knows well and clearly believes could be a fit in Whitt's defense.
Should Kinlaw prove worthy of the $18.4 million cap hit in 2026, then we suspect he'll be listed on another list of players by Pro Football Focus. That list, we'd expect, will put a spotlight on Kinlaw in a much better fashion.
