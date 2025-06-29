Commanders’ Jayden Daniels already ranks among NFL’s fastest decision-makers
The Washington Commanders may have only just handed the reins of their offense to quarterback Jayden Daniels, but the early returns suggest they made the right choice.
According to a new report from Pro Football Focus, Daniels already ranks among the NFL’s best when it comes to one of the most important quarterback traits: getting the ball out quickly.
Washington fans looking for signs of long-term stability under center can take comfort as Daniels was listed 8th among NFL quarterbacks in time to throw last season.
The Commanders didn’t light up the scoreboard with splash plays in 2024, but they found consistency through efficiency — and Daniels’ poise in the pocket played a major role in that.
PFF’s data shows that Daniels wasted little time making decisions, which helped the offense stay on schedule, limit sacks, and reduce unnecessary risk. Daniels had a 78.1 passing grade. His quick release was often the difference between a stalled drive and a crucial first down.
Much like the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Baker Mayfield, who had the third-most attempts under 2.5 seconds, Washington leaned on a quick-hitting passing game to find rhythm. Daniels excelled in short-to-intermediate throws, spreading the ball efficiently to a young group of pass-catchers.
For context, that mark puts him firmly in the top half of NFL quarterbacks and ahead of several more experienced players.
What makes this even more impressive is the situation Daniels entered. He wasn’t just learning a new playbook; he was doing so behind an offensive line with questions and an entirely new coaching staff. Yet week after week, Daniels showed command of the offense, remained calm under pressure, and protected the football.
With his name already appearing in top-10 metrics like time to throw, if Daniels keeps playing like this, that future could arrive sooner than expected.
