Jayden Daniels 'Happy' to Have Commanders Veteran RB

The Washington Commanders paired Jayden Daniels in the backfield with veteran Austin Ekeler.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders knew they were going to get a young quarterback in the NFL Draft back in the early part of the offseason, so they made a concerted effort to get him some established skill players to help him out.

Among those to pitch in was former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, and Jayden Daniels has benefitted already from having him in the fold.

"Yeah, another vet that played a lot of football," Daniels said. "Very savvy in the pass game, knows how to get open, can catch the ball naturally, and just picking his brain and just be able to communicate. He's a very hard worker, obviously everybody knows his background and his story of how he got here and he had to work and earn everything. So he has that approach each and every day. So, I'm happy to work alongside him too."

With Ekeler in the backfield next to Daniels, he'll always have a safety blanket to check down to if he's under duress. That can do a lot for Daniels and his confidence as he navigates his first year in the league.

The Commanders are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener next Sunday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Scares Fantasy Football Analyst

