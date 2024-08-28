Commanders Quarterback Makes Jersey Number Change
The Washington Commanders are in the minority when it comes to keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Only 13 teams chose to keep a third signal-caller on the active roster which means just 41% of the league will have the opportunity to take advantage of the NFL's emergency quarterback rule after the NFLPA turned down proposed changes earlier this week.
One player in Washington's quarterback room will be swapping jersey numbers prior to kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 8. On Wednesday afternoon, the Commanders announced that veteran passer Marcus Mariota is switching from No. 0 to No. 18 for the year.
Mariota was donning his new digits when he took the practice field earlier today. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is Jayden Daniels' primary backup.
The change paved the way for Commanders' rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil to return to a familiar number. He's taking over Mariota's former No. 0, the same digit Sainristil wore when he developed into a star and National Champion at Michigan.
Mariota (No. 18) joins third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel (No. 16) in the double-digit club. Daniels (No. 5), the second pick in April's draft, is one of two members of Washington's offense who will be wearing single-digit numbers alongside running back Brian Robinson Jr. (No. 8).
The Commanders signed Mariota to a one-year deal in March. At the time, he was supposed to be the first quarterback in NFL History to wear No. 0 but that obviously won't be the case now in 2024. Mariota is entering his tenth year in the league and should be a solid veteran presence behind Daniels who can act as a mentor and contribute in-game if necessary.
