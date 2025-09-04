Jayden Daniels hypes up Commanders rookie offensive lineman
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is set to make his NFL debut this weekend against the New York Giants.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke about Conerly and what he is expecting from him after spending training camp together.
“Yeah, I mean people are going to see what he's made of and obviously he's different. I was playing quarterback, they're try to sack me, you know, people are going to try to go after him and see what he's made of," Daniels said.
"So rightfully so because you got a more experienced guy with [T] Laremy [Tunsil] on the other side, so everybody wants to see what the rookie's about. So kind of just telling him that. He already knows, but the kid is very competitive. Super quiet, doesn't really talk a lot. Always got like a mean mug to his self. So, I try to get him to smile a little bit more, have fun, which I know he is, but that's kind of just why I told him, you know, go out there, have free, be free, have fun but just know at the end of the day people are going to try to come after you, try to expose you because they know it's your first time, your first one and they might not think you're ready. But I know he is.”
Conerly has Daniels excited for opener
Conerly was the No. 29 overall pick out of Oregon in the NFL Draft this spring and he earned the starting job at right tackle over veteran Andrew Wylie in training camp.
The Commanders are confident in Conerly's ability to keep Daniels upright and give him as much time as possible to throw in the pocket.
If Conerly can fulfill the expectations placed upon him, the Commanders offense could be even better in 2025.
