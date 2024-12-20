Jayden Daniels Making His Mark For Commanders
Jayden Daniels has delivered an impressive rookie campaign as the quarterback for the Washington Commanders, earning a season-long QB+ grade of B (8th overall), according to Pro Football Network. Despite a midseason wobble, Daniels has consistently shown poise and adaptability, making a strong case for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Daniels encountered a brief slump in the middle of the season, including one game where his performance dipped to a D+. However, as Pro Football Network highlights, he "appears to have steadied his midseason wobble and now ranks 12th over the last four weeks."
His ability to rebound and maintain consistent play has been a cornerstone of the Commanders offensive efforts this season.
In Week 15, Daniels’ performance was somewhat overshadowed by the chaotic end to the game. While it wasn’t a standout showing for Washington, it highlighted his reliability under pressure. Pro Football Network notes that Daniels "was good on third down, converting 53.3% of the time, and avoided major mistakes."
Although he struggled to put the game away in the fourth quarter, his 80.6% completion rate and efficiency on critical downs were impressive.
Throughout the season, Daniels has demonstrated remarkable balance in his game. According to Pro Football Network, he is "fifth in the league in terms of EPA/DB at 0.16, sixth from a clean pocket, and seventh when under pressure."
This versatility has made him a dual threat, equally capable of delivering with his arm or his legs. Daniels has accounted for 23 total touchdowns—17 through the air and six on the ground—a testament to his adaptability and impact.
Daniels has made himself a compelling case as an Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidate. His consistent performance, apart from one notable dip, sets him apart from other rookies. The numbers reflect a quarterback who has already exceeded expectations in his first professional season.
As the season progresses, Daniels’ development will be a key storyline for the Commanders. His ability to sustain high-level play and lead the team in critical moments will be essential for their aspirations. With his rookie year nearly in the books, Daniels has laid a strong foundation for a promising NFL career.
